Officers able to save young girl from atop Lakeridge Health parking garage

A number of Durham Regional Police officers are credited with successfully de-escalating a tense situation involving a distraught female threatening to jump from atop the parking garage at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police were called to the Lakeridge Health Oshawa parking garage after citizens observed a female sitting on the seventh floor ledge threatening to jump.

According to a release from DRPS, 911 communicators were able to co-ordinate the appropriate response and assisted with communications to frontline officers. The Tactical Support Unit and a negotiator were on scene and able to successfully build a rapport with the female and she was eventually taken into custody without incident.

A 21-year-old female was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.

