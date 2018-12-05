Nominate an Oshawa ‘legend’

The City of Oshawa is looking to honour the residents who help make the community a better place to live.

Nominations are being accepted for the annual Community Legends Award, which celebrates individuals and organizations whose everyday actions make a positive impact on Oshawa.

Residents can nominate their ‘community legend’, a group, organization or person of any age living in Oshawa who has:

– made a significant contribution to an activity, sport or community initiative;

– contributed to improving the qualify of life of the Oshawa community;

– made a significant impact on the Oshawa community at a grassroots level through arts and culture, sport or community initiatives.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Dec. 31.

Visit www.oshawa.ca/CommunityLegends, call 905-436-3311 or email communitylegends@oshawa.ca.

