No opening date for new Oshawa GO station

Work is nearing completion on the new Oshawa GO/VIA Rail Station on Bloor Street, but no official opening date has been announced as of yet.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says an announcement should be forthcoming soon.

The project, funded jointly by Metrolinx and VIA Rail, sees the replacement of the existing station which was constructed in the 1960s.

Aikins told The Express the project is forecasted to be competed within the $12 million budget.

Work commenced in August 2015 and service has continued from the existing station, which will be demolished once the new one is complete.

The facility is set to include GO and VIA ticket sales and waiting areas, expanded public and staff washrooms, service update and schedule status monitors, vending and ATM machines and a VIA baggage handling area.

Other plans for the new station include a canopy which will connect the station with the VIA Rail train platforms and improving the kiss and ride area to make it easier for passengers to be dropped off and picked up.

Oshawa is one of the busiest in the GO Transit System, with about 8,000 daily passengers.

