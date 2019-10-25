No amalgamations planned in Ontario

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

After reviewing the role of regional governments earlier this year, the Ford government has pledged there will be “no forced amalgamations” on municipalities.

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark confirmed there would be no amalgamations made in the province while speaking in London on Friday (Oct. 25).

The province announced it would be reviewing the role of eight regional governments, including Durham Region, last fall.

Clark said more than 8,500 submissions were received as part of the review.

He said it was clear that local communities should decide what the best options are in terms of governance, decision-making, and service delivery.

”I want to make it perfectly clear – we will not be imposing these changes on our municipal partners,” he said.

Clark also announced the province would be providing up to $143 million to all of Ontario’s 444 municipalities to “find smarter, more efficient” ways to deliver programs and services such as transit, waster and wastewater, and parks and recreation.

“Municipalities are the level of government closest to the people, but every community is different – one size doesn’t fit all,” Clark said. “This investment in communities will support municipal transformation efforts to make sure they are delivering, efficient, and modern services that best meet the unique needs of their residents.”

In a released statement, Regional Chair John Henry said he was pleased with the province’s decision, and that the current system is working for Durham Region and its residents.

“In Durham Region, we are fortunate to have clearly defined upper and local-tier roles and responsibilities. This ensures that services are planned, funded and delivered on a broad geographical scale,” Henry said. “We work together, in collaboration with the eight local area municipalities, to address common challenges. We have seen, first-hand, the results of this strong approach. It’s about leadership and advocating for good governance. Because we understand the specific needs of our communities, we can ensure the most effective government for our residents and stakeholders.”

