New year, new league

The Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) kicked off its inaugural season on Jan. 7 at the Tribute Communities Centre with a full day showcase that included three games featuring all six of the league’s teams. The hometown Oshawa Outlaws defeated the Six Nations Snipers 13-8 in the final game of the night. Above, Jamie McMahon of the Paris River Wolves tries to keep the ball away from a Toronto Monarchs defender during the ALL’s opening game. The Monarchs would end up winning the game 12-11.

