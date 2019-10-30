New regional water billing system coming in 2020

Durham residents will experience changes to their water bills next year.

The region has announced it will launch a new billing system and online customer portal called “My Durham Water” in early-2020.

According to a regional media release, Durham’s water and sanitary sewer users requested the region develop a “more modern approach” to their municipal water and sewer bills.

“My Durham Water” will provide online access to residents’ water and sanitary sewer accounts, billing accounts, consumption data, meter reading inputs, e-payments, paperless billing and more.

With the system upgrade, customers may notice the following changes on a statement they receive over the next three months: a new account number, mailed out bills arriving on different dates, differences in metering due to changes to the billing date, and some changes to service charges.

Commercial customers will notice a new look to their detailed statement.

For more information, visit durham.ca/WaterBilling

