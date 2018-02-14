New OSCC cafe named after Nancy Diamond

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The late Nancy Diamond, former mayor and councillor for the City of Oshawa, has been honoured by the Oshawa Senior Citizens Centres as the namesake of its renovated John Street branch cafeteria.

The new cafeteria, dubbed the ‘Diamond Cafe’, was unveiled during a ceremony on Feb. 9.

The OSCC received a $92,500 Ontario150 Community Capital Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to assist with the renovation work.

Diamond served as mayor of Oshawa between 1991 and 2003, and also as a city councillor between 1988 and 1991, and again from 2010 until her passing in 2017.

She was heavily involved with the OSCC, beginning as a member of the board of directors from 1984 to 1987, before returning in 2011 as city council’s representative on the board.

OSCC executive director Sandy Black said Diamond’s “passion for Oshawa and its seniors was evident in the many initiatives she spearheaded to grow and develop our great city. It is fitting we name our cafe in her honour.”

“Councillor Diamond’s contributions to our community were instrumental in making Oshawa what it is today. She had a particular passion to help seniors and I think she would have been thrilled to have the OSCC cafe named after her,” Mayor John Henry said. “Diamond Cafe will be an excellent venue for seniors to meet and talk about current events while having lunch.”

The revitalization of the John Street OSCC branch began last June and also included the installation of accessible washrooms.

In addition to the Ontario150 grant, the project was funded by donations made to the OSCC’s “Pay Your Life Forward” campaign.

