New GO Train services during rush hour announced

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The PC party has announced commuters will have more options as new express GO Train services have been added to Durham Region.

Starting today, the Lakeshore East line will be getting two new express services during peak hours.

The first will leave Oshawa every morning at 7:50 a.m., stopping in Whitby at 7:56 a.m., Ajax at 8:04 a.m., and Pickering at 8:09 a.m, before arriving at Union Station at 8:42 a.m.

The new evening express will leave Union Station at 4:50 p.m. and will go express to Pickering, stopping at 5:23 p.m., in Ajax at 5:28 p.m., Whitby at 5:35 p.m., and finally in Oshawa at 5:43 p.m.

Durham MPP Lindsey Park, Pickering-Uxbridge MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy, Whitby MPP Lorne Coe and Ajax MPP Rod Phillips released a joint press release on the new GO Train services.

“These new trips on the GO Lakeshore East line will provide more options for commuters from Oshawa, Clarington and Scugog,” said Park in the press release. “The less time Durham commuters spend waiting for a GO Train, the more time they can spend with those who matter most to them.”

In the press release, Coe said, “As a daily GO Transit user, I join thousands of others in Durham Region in welcoming the additional trains on the Lakeshore East line.”

In a video released on Park’s Twitter account, she said, “This means more options for Durham commuters, so you’re spending less time waiting for the train, and more time with those who matter most to you.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

