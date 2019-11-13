More money for fire master plan consultant

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

After being told the scope of work on the new fire master plan had increased, city council is giving Dillon Consulting an additional $27,000.

Dillon Consulting was awarded the consulting contract for the new plan and an associated community risk assessment in June.

The original tender was for $156,675.

However, in September Dillon notified city staff the scope of the work for the project had increased, and thus the cost of the services had as well.

The company provided six additional tasks which resulted in the need for the extra $27,000.

Representatives from Dillon had met with the Oshawa Professional Firefighters Association earlier this fall.

The union requested a follow up meeting on Oct. 11 and also asked for an opportunity to be provided draft questions for a public online survey, and to then provide comment.

Dillon also believes the master plan should include the potential financial impact of a transition to compliance with the updated National Fire Protection Association Standard.

The 2020 version of the standard requires the initial arriving department include four firefighters arriving on scene within four minutes to 90 per cent of the emergency incidents, and the initial alarm assignment for the single-family dwelling including 15 firefighters arriving on scene within eight minutes to 90 per cent of calls.

The fourth task is to consult with the city and the association in developing a list of GTA municipalities to develop a peer comparison of certain benchmarks.

Dillon will also develop a preliminary findings for council, including the company’s project manager making a formal presentation to council.

The final additional scope of work is the need to develop a second presentation to council, and attending another meeting to reply to public comments and councillors questions.

While the request for additional funding was passed, it wasn’t a popular decision with a number of councillors.

Ward 5 city councillor John Gray admitted he was “upset” with having to provide more money to Dillon.

“I thought we had closed all the gaps when we did the amendments on the council floor. We are going to have to be even more specific [in the future],” Gray said.

Ward 2 city and regional councillor Tito-Dante Marimpietri said because of the seriousness of the process, he would support the motion.

He said the extra $27,000 was needed “in order to go the extra mile, so nobody is accused of having not thought of everything.”

With that said, Marimpietri admitted he was disappointed.

Ward 4 city and regional councillor Rick Kerr said sometimes plans change.

He noted sometimes people take their car to a mechanic with an understanding of the repairs, and get a call back saying more work needs to be done.

“That’s what this is,” Kerr said..

Ward 1 city councillor Rosemary McConkey and Ward 5 city and regional councillor Brian Nicholson voted against the request.

McConkey said council was previously told Dillon would provide an update in September, but that hasn’t happened.

“It’s an ask that shouldn’t be there. We have to show the city is a little stronger in negotiating,” she said.

Nicholson said the extra scope of work is “just the price of doing business.”

He believes often consultants often underbid for a project, and then come back with extra costs.

“It’s happening far too often in the municipal sector. I don’t accept the argument that this is somehow council correcting a past mistake. It’s a consultant asking for money they already bid on,” Nicholson said.

The fire master plan Dillon is currently working on will replace the one implemented in 2023.

In 2018, Fire Chief Derrick Clark delivered his five-year review of the plan to the council of the day. In his review, Clark stated 27 of the 31 recommendations within the 2013 plan were either complete or in progress. Nonetheless, it was met with a mixed reaction.

Council later rejected a staff recommendation to have Clark’s assessment peer-reviewed by Dillon, the consultant which developed the original plan six years ago.

The OPFFA later came out with a number of concerns, with president Peter Dyson claiming Oshawa Fire Services was lacking resources and staff, especially in the downtown core.

The union then worked with the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) to develop a community risk assessment.

The assessment was released in October 2018, but was never formally presented to council.

In February 2019, council voted to update the 2013 fire master plan.

Marimpietri, who was apprehensive about working with Dillon again, said while he would vote in support of the consultant’s request, it was indicative of his concerns six months ago.

