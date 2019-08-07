Mobile spay and neuter available in Durham

A two-day mobile spay and neuter clinic is heading to Durham Region this week.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society of Durham Region are teaming up to host the clinic Aug. 7 and 8.

The clinic will bring “animal wellness services to under-served pet owners and reduce local pet populations,” according to organizers.

The procedures will be performed inside the Ontario SPCA’s new 38-foot mobile spay and neuter unit.

About 20 to 30 procedures can be performed per day.

The mobile unit will be at the Humane Society of Durham Region’s office at 1505 Wentworth Street in Whitby.

The Ontario SPCA launched its mobile services in June, with the first clinics held in eastern Ontario.

Officials say to date 157 spay and neuter procedures have been performed. They estimate this has prevented around 6,000 kittens and puppies that may have ended up homeless.

“Many of the people we see with our mobile unit do not have a regular veterinarian and would not have otherwise had their pet spayed or neutered,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, chief of humane programs and community outreach for the Ontario SPCA. “This is an opportunity to bring the necessary care to those animals while also educating pet owners about available resources.”

For more information, including upcoming clinic dates, visit ontariospca.ca/mobileservices

