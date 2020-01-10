Missing vulnerable male in Oshawa

Police are searching for a vulnerable male in Oshawa who was last seen Monday evening.

Peter Deafy, 28, of Thunder Bay was last seen in the area of Simcoe Street North and Adelaide Avenue West on Monday, Jan. 6, just before midnight and he was on foot. Police and family have concerns for his well-being as he is not familiar with the area and was not dressed properly for the conditions. He wasn’t carrying a cellphone and doesn’t have any direct connections to the area.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” with brown hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark green hooded sweater, blue jeans, neon-orange shoes and a jacket.

Investigators ask for anyone who knows the location Deafy to contact their local police department or Durham Regional Police Service at 905-579-1520.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

