Man shot after argument on Oshawa street

A 46-year-old Oshawa man was shot after getting into an argument with a man outside of an Oshawa rooming house.

On July 26 at around 2 a.m., Durham police were called to Lakeridge Health where a man had shown up suffering with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. According to police, the man had been visiting a friend at a rooming house near the intersection of Bloor Street and Albert Street when he became engaged in an argument with another man parked in a vehicle outside.

The unknown man pulled out a gun and the victim tried to run away, but was struck by a single bullet.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s with braids in his hair that stuck out and tattoos on his arms. He was in a silver BMW sedan with a Black female.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to call D/Cst. Broadfoot or D/Cst. MacKinnon of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2291. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

