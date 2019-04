A 30-year-old man was without vital signs after being pulled from the pool at Civic Recreation Complex on Monday.

Police and paramedics were called to the facility around 1:30 p.m., after the man allegedly suffered a head injury and was underwater for a brief time.

An air ambulance arrived in Oshawa after the incident, but it is unclear where he was taken to hospital.

An update on the man’s condition was unavailable as of press time.

