Man charged with first-degree murder

First-degree murder charges have been filed in connection with a death in Oshawa’s north end earlier this year.

Cotie Weekley, 31, was found dead by Durham police at a residence on Simcoe Street North near Coates Road on Jan. 23. A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Weekley died as a result of stab wounds.

Police say a male at the house was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries that have since stabilized. Following an investigation, police determined that those injuries had been self-inflicted. He has since been released from hospital

That man, Wesley Guzylak, 31 of Toronto, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Weekley’s death. Police say the two had been in a relationship.

