Man charged in connection to Rori Hache murder still seeking council

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The man arrested in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Rori Hache was back in court twice over the last seven days and has yet to obtain a lawyer.

Adam Strong, 45, was arrested in December after human remains were found in his basement apartment on McMillan Drive in Oshawa. The remains were later identified as belonging to Hache, an Oshawa teen who went missing in August 2017 before her torso was found floating in the Oshawa harbour.

In a pair of recent appearances via video conference, Strong appeared relaxed, wearing an orange jumpsuit and even smiling and laughing at times.

During his most recent appearance on Jan. 29, it was noted that his Legal Aid application has been successful, but he is still attempting to obtain a lawyer.

Hache’s mother, Shanan Dionne has been in attendance at each of Strong’s appearances, and speaking to the media, noted that she’s not surprised he is having trouble obtaining representation.

“I’m gong to assume that’s more on council’s end that they probably don’t want to represent (him),” she said. “I think this is a case that nobody really wants to get their hands involved in. It’s going to be too long and too gory.”

Durham police have been continuing the investigation at Strong’s McMillan Drive apartment and Dionne says the detectives in the case have been very supportive.

“They’re thorough, they’re accurate and I’m not going to rush, I’m not putting any pressure on them to speed things up,” Dionne said. “I’d like the case to be manned properly and they’re doing a great job.”

To date, Strong has not been charged with Hache’s murder, and is facing charges of indecent interference with a dead body.

“To think that that was the last person that had their hands on my daughter, it’s just really, it’s disturbing to me,” Dionne said. “Rori was loved by everybody, she was an innocent kid, she was a great, great kid and she definitely didn’t deserve to have her life taken from her.”

Dionne says she hopes to have her daughter’s remains returned to her by the spring so that the family can have a funeral for her. She says the funeral will be open to the public.

“She was Oshawa’s girl, you know?”

In the meantime, Dionne says she will continue to attend all of Strong’s court dates, where so far, she has sat front row, surrounded by supporters, as she stares down the man arrested in connection to her daughter’s murder.

“I want the judge to see I’m committed to this case,” she said.

Strong is expected back in court on Feb. 6.

