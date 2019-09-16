Man arrested after a rash of thefts at TCC

A man has been arrested for stealing from the Tribute Communities Centre on multiple occasions.

Police say several times since Sept. 2, incidents of theft were reported to Durham Regional Police Service from within the home of the Oshawa Generals.

The suspect was observed on video surveillance stealing electronics, and on one occasion stealing several alcohol bottles.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect, and on Sept. 11, he was arrested without incident.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with three counts of break and enter, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

He was held for a bail hearing, and several of the stolen items have been returned.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact D/Cst. Woolley at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732.

