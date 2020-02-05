Lovell Drugs Day returns to Delpark

There will be plenty of activities for the whole family as the annual Lovell Drugs Day returns to the Delpark Homes Centre on Family Day.

The Lovell Drugs Day event includes free fun swims from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Admission bands will be handed out beginning at 12:15 p.m. Admission is available on a first-come, first-served basis and the pool capacity is 250 individuals. In addition, pool admission policies will apply.

Delpark Homes Centre is one of the city’s premier recreation and community facilities featuring a pool with beach entry, a waterslide, water spray features, lazy river, three 25 m lanes, hot tub and sauna.

In addition to the leisure pool, the facility includes four NHL-sized ice pads, a gymnasium, aerobics studio, fitness centre and elevated indoor walking track. It is also home to branches of the Oshawa Public Libraries and OSCC55+ Oshawa Senior Community Centres.

