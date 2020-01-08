Lords win gold at Adidas cup

The Durham Lords women’s volleyball team took home a gold medal this past weekend when they beat the Cambrian Golden Shield at the Adidas Cup.

Second year setter Georgi Williams from Whitby was named the tournament MVP after leading the Lords offence and making key plays throughout the tournament.

Third year middle Cassidy Nicholson-Clarke from Ajax, and Jessica Joensen from Newcastle were named tournament all stars. The Lords will be on the court

again on the road on Friday, Jan. 10 taking on the Seneca Sting. They’ll return home to play the George Brown Huskies on Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Campus

Recreation and Wellness Centre.

