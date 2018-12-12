Local family appealing for blood donors

A local family is teaming with Canadian Blood Services to appeal for an increased number of donors during one of the most dire times of year.

Bianca Williams, along with her husband and children, have ‘adopted’ Oshawa’s blood donor clinic and committed to recruiting new donors and filling more than 50 appointments.

Williams was recently diagnosed with aplastic anaemia and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

She will require chemotherapy, radiation, a bone marrow transplant and weekly blood transfusions to survive.

“Part of my new normal is weekly blood transfusions. With aplastic anaemia, my bone marrow is no longer producing enough new blood cells,” Williams explains. “Blood transfusions allow me to keep going. Many people have asked what they can do to help. If you have ever considered donating blood and can, that would be amazing.”

About 900 new donors are needed in Oshawa and Durham Region, and approximately 100,000 across Canada.

The Oshawa Blood Donor Centre is hosting a clinic on Dec. 15 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The clinic is located at 1300 Harmony Road North.

To book an appointment or to learn more about ‘adopting’ a clinic, visit blood.ca

