Legends Centre library closes

The Legends Centre branch of the Oshawa Public Libraries will be closed temporarily starting on Oct. 30 for a flooring project, and will reopen for full-service hours on Nov 6.

Library officials say that while the main portion of the branch will be closed to the public during its mini-makeover, light library services will continue from the Library’s separate program room. Members will be able to pick up and make requests for library holds, and return borrowed items.

The Library’s program room is located immediately inside the main doors at the south entrance of the Legends Centre. The Library’s external drop box for after-hour returns will remain open for the duration of the project.

For more information, contact 905-579-6111 ext. 5214

