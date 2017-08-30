Lane restrictions now in place on Adelaide

Ongoing work to install new turning lanes and medians on Adelaide Avenue East will cause lane restrictions lasting into the fall months.

The work on Adelaide, which began on Aug. 28, will force land restrictions between Ritson Road North and Oshawa Boulevard North until Oct. 5.

The Region of Durham advises that unfavourable weather may influence the work schedule.

Access to local driveways and businesses will be maintained at all times.

The Region realizes that the work may be disruptive, and will make every effort to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible. Drivers are asked to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and construction workers.

