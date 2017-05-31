Lands slated for GO station at the centre of OMB appeal

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

Halloway Developments Limited is appealing to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) after its proposed development was turned down by the city because portions of the site are said to be slated for a future GO train station.

In a letter from Halloway’s lawyers to the city, the developer claims repeated attempts to confirm the lands will indeed be used by Metrolinx, the province’s transit authority, for the future station have gone unanswered.

“Halloway has, for over two years now, sought a commitment from Metrolinx with respect to its intention to acquire the Subject Lands or portions thereof,” reads the letter from Jennifer Meader, a lawyer with Weirfoulds LLP.

“To date, Halloway has not received an answer. Metrolinx has not taken any steps to acquire any portion of the Subject Lands and has not even confirmed their intention to location the Thornton Corners GO station on the Subject Lands.”

The site is located west of Thornton Road South and along the future extension of Consumers Drive, where Halloway has put forward an application to build a pair of industrial blocks and two commercial blocks. The location has been rumoured to be the location for a new GO station for some time, dating back to the province’s Big Move initiative launched in 2008, a big part of which included extending the GO Lakeshore East line to Bowmanville.

It wasn’t until June 2016 that any monetary commitment was made toward making the project a reality. The project is now set to see four new stations constructed, with two in Oshawa – one on Thornton Road and the other at Ritson. There will also be a new station at Courtice Road in Courtice and Martin Road in Bowmanville. Operation on the line is expected to begin in 2024.

Now, Halloway is looking to the OMB to settle the issue as to whether these lands should be further saved for the train station or be opened up for development.

The letter from Weirfoulds also points to a Region of Durham decision that adds to the uncertainty around the future of the lands.

An official plan amendment from the City of Oshawa in 2015 designated the site as a future commuter station. However, when the amendment appeared on the tables of regional council, portions of the amendment were left out before it was finally approved, “including policies and designation directly related to the identification of the location of the Thornton Corners GO station,” the Weirfoulds letter reads.

“In light of the continued uncertainty with respect to whether Metrolinx will confirm its intent to locate the Thornton Corners GO station as shown in the adopted version of OPA 179, and take the necessary steps to acquire some portion of the Subject Lands…it is necessary to appeal the City of Oshawa’s decision.”

According to Scott Money, a media relations and issues specialist with Metrolinx, the transit authority has remained silent because the requirements for the site are still unclear.

“We are still working to clearly define our property requirements at this site and will get in touch with the owner as soon as we have further information,” he states in an emailed response.

Both Weirfoulds and Halloway declined further requests to comment for this story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

