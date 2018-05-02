Jones out as Gens head coach

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Generals

The Oshawa Generals have begun the search for a new head coach.

The organization announced April 26 that terms could not be reached on a new contract with outgoing coach Bob Jones.

“The contract negotiations between Bob Jones and The Oshawa Generals have broken off as the parties were unable to come to mutually agreeable terms on a contract extension,” a media release from the team states.

Jones’ contract was up as of this summer.

He was absent from his spot behind the Gens bench during the 2017/18 season due to health issues.

He joined the team prior to the 2015-16 season, amassing a 67-56-13 record and earning two playoff berths.

Last time he officially served as head coach was during a playoff loss to the Mississauga Steelheads on April 15, 2017.

Gens general manager Roger Hunt says while Jones’ health issues kept him away from his duties last season, it was not a factor in the two parting ways.

“The focus for all parties involved was to get his health back to 100 per cent. We were just a little too far apart,” Hunt notes. “It’s not a reflection of his coaching, good, bad or indifferent. It happens on all levels and all sports. We wish him the best in the future.”

The search for the new coach has begun, but Hunt says the organization will not rush into anything.

“We don’t really have a timeline. I think what we’re going to do is look for the best guy,” Hunt says.

Jones has more than 20 years of experiencing coaching in the OHL, previously serving as an assistant and head coach for the Windsor Spitfires.

He earned two Memorial Cup rings as an assistant with the Spitfires in 2009 and 2010.

Previously he worked within the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Toronto St. Michael’s Majors, and Brampton Battalion organizations.

