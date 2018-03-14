Investigation ongoing into Oxford double shooting

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

homicide investigation into a double shooting in Oshawa that left one man dead is ongoing with few details being shared by police.

According to a spokesperson with DRPS, homicide investigators are continuing to work on the case, but no updates are available at this time.

To date, no suspect information has been released by police. However, they have stated they don’t believe the shooting, which left 22-year-old Courtney Browne of Whitby dead, and another injured, was a random incident.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on Jan. 28, when Browne and another 22-year-old were sitting in a car in the parking lot of an apartment building at 885 Oxford Street South. Another vehicle approached before opening fire on the two men, killing Browne and sending the other to hospital.

He was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre and listed as being in stable condition. The police have released no information as to whether the man is cooperating with the investigation.

Durham Regional Police officers remained on scene along with a forensics team who spent most of the day gathering evidence.

The windows of the vehicle were both smashed in and the car was left with multiple bullet holes.

A stray bullet also smashed a front window of the nearby apartment building and entered the lobby.

Resident Roger Hues previously told The Oshawa Express he had been standing in the lobby with his son minutes before the gunfire started and was shocked when he heard a stray bullet had entered the building.

“We were standing right in the path of that,” he said at the time.

According to Hues, who has lived in the building since 2003, several residents reported a silver vehicle sitting on the road near the parking lot for some time before driving up and opening fire.

The incident is being investigated as the second homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Mamers (ext. 5247) or D/Cst. Thorne (ext. 5223) of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

