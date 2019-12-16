Impaired driver takes a dip

With the help of a police dog, officers recently located a suspected impaired driver hiding in a hot tub.

On Friday, Dec. 13 at around 4:15 p.m., police received a call of an impaired driver in the area of Ritson Road South in Oshawa.

Officers located the vehicle, a Chevrolet Mailbu which was reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police say officers attempted to stop the driver, but he travelled onto Highway 401.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Montcalm Avenue in Oshawa, and police soon located the suspect and pursued him on foot through residential backyards.

They tracked him to a property on Waverly Street where he was found hiding in a hot tub. He was arrested on scene.

A 29-year-old man of no fixed address faces 20 criminal charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property, motor vehicle theft, and flight from police.

He was held for a bail hearing.

