Impaired driver collides with house

An 18-year-old male has been charged with impaired driving after driving through the garage of an Oshawa residence.

On Monday, June 19, 2017, at approximately 11:47 p.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Westridge Drive failed to turn on Ridgemount Boulevard and drove up a residential driveway. The vehicle struck a parked car in the driveway as well as the home’s garage. The vehicle and home received extensive damages in the collision.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries

An 18-year-old male of Ashgrove Crescent in Oshawa, is charged with: impaired driving, exceed, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; failing to surrender a license and novice driver with a blood alcohol content above zero.

Anyone with any new information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Cst. Schweig of Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1836.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

