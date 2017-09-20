Homicide investigation continues

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The Durham Regional Police homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the female torso found near the Oshawa Harbour, most recently calling in divers from the Toronto Police Service to search the waters around the pier for further evidence.

The dive team from Toronto’s Police Underwater Search and Recovery Team arrived at the pier in a trio of boats in the early morning hours on Sept. 18 and remained there into the afternoon. However, it’s unclear if any further evidence was discovered during the search.

DRPS have also released a warning to residents after pictures of the dismembered body began appearing on social media.

“Police are aware that pictures of the torso have been circulating on various social media platforms. Investigators urge anyone with photographic evidence to contact them as soon as possible. Police also urge people to refrain from posting such photographs on social media as this may interfere with the successful investigation of this homicide,” the release reads.

The homicide is the eight in Durham Region this year.

To date, the identity of the victim remains unknown after the results of a post mortem on the body part proved inconclusive for a cause of death.

In a previous statement, the DRPS noted that while the results were inconclusive “the death is suspicious and there is evidence of trauma to the victim.”

Previously, the DRPS told The Oshawa Express that they are currently reaching out to other police forces to see if there are any missing persons cases that could connect to this case.

The torso was recovered on Sept 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. after a fisherman spotted a body part floating in the water near the Oshawa Harbour and immediately called police. Upon arrival, the DRPS secured the scene and confirmed that a female torso was recovered exhibiting signs of trauma.

On Sept. 12, police were still on scene with portions of the Lakeview Park beach parking lot and the sand secured off with caution tape. Portions of Simcoe Street South and access to the pier were also blocked by police cruisers and tape.

Members of the Public Safety Unit and the DRPS Marine Unit were also on scene Tuesday morning assisting the homicide unit with canvassing the area and searching for further evidence.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contacted Det. Short (ext. 5407) of the homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

