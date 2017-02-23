Holiday shift in blue box collection

Residents putting out their recycling for pickup this week will have to wait an extra day.

Due to the Family Day holiday on Monday, the Region of Durham has bumped recycling collection in Oshawa and Whitby forward one day. The shift, which started when Monday collections were picked up on Feb. 21, will last through the week, ending with Friday collections being moved to Feb. 25.

For more information, please call 1-800-667-5671, email waste@durham.ca, or visit durham.ca/waste.

