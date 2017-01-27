Holiday Inn struggles to find tenant
After struggling to find a restaurant to fill part of the bottom level of their new hotel at 67 Simcoe Street North, the Holiday Inn Express and Suites is asking the city for a slight change to their agreement.
In a letter to the city, Abdul Rehman, the president of Chayell Hospitality Group, requests a “change of use” for the hotel’s lower level, originally slated for a full-service restaurant.
“All of the restaurants that have been approached already have a location in Oshawa or are not interested in expanding into the market at this time,” the letter reads.
The city’s development services committee referred the item to staff for a further report.