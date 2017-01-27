Breaking News

Holiday Inn struggles to find tenant

The recently completed downtown Holiday Inn Express and Suites is having troubles finding a tenant to fill part of its bottom level. Originally, the plans were for that space to be used by a full-service restaurant.

After struggling to find a restaurant to fill part of the bottom level of their new hotel at 67 Simcoe Street North, the Holiday Inn Express and Suites is asking the city for a slight change to their agreement.

In a letter to the city, Abdul Rehman, the president of Chayell Hospitality Group, requests a “change of use” for the hotel’s lower level, originally slated for a full-service restaurant.

“All of the restaurants that have been approached already have a location in Oshawa or are not interested in expanding into the market at this time,” the letter reads.

The city’s development services committee referred the item to staff for a further report.

