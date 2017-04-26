Holiday Inn hit by hack

A number of Holiday Inns across North America, including its downtown Oshawa location, have been hit by a hack.

According to a news release by parent company InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), more than 1,000 hotels across North America were targeted, with hackers going after credit card information. IHG says that it has become aware of “unauthorized charges” as a result of these stolen numbers.

The downtown Oshawa Holiday Inn Express is among the hotels listed on IHG’s website as being affected by this infiltration.

The hack took place between Sept. 29 and Dec. 29, and saw hackers use malware to steal information from cards used at the hotel’s front desk, as well as in bars and restaurants at the hotel. In its news release, IHG states that “there is no indication that other guest information was affected.”

IHG advises those who stayed in any of its properties, which also include Crowne Plaza, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites, to check their credit card statements and “immediately report any unauthorized charges to your card issuer.”

Those looking for more information can call IHG at 1-800-290-9989 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

