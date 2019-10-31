HILLEBRAND, Alexander Georg

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the evening of Sunday October 27, in his 89th year.

Born in Zindel, Germany, he immigrated to Canada in 1953

Alex was well respected in the Ontario construction industry. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mechthild, and his children Susanne (Greg Murchison), Bernie (Brenda) and Martin (Shelley) and his grandchildren that he was so very proud of, Brigitte, Rebecka, Graeme, Caitlyn and Eric.

Also survived by his sister Baerbel Kreysing (Wolfart) and his brother Winfried.

In addition to his many volunteer endeavors, he significantly contributed to the construction of Club Loreley and the Kids Safety Village.

Alex enjoyed time with family and friends, dances at the farm and playing cards at home and Club Loreley with an odd drink.

Visitation will be held at COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484) on Wednesday, October 30th, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THERESE OF LISIEUX CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3800 Courtice Road North, Courtice on Thursday, October 31st, at 11 am

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Club Loreley or Choice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com.

