Highway of Heroes appeals to Durham for support

The co-founder of the Highway of Heroes Living Tribute campaign has appealed to the region for assistance.

Highway of Heroes is an organization that has a goal to plant more than 2 million trees between Toronto and Trenton in memory of the 117,000 Canadians who lost their lives in war.

Chair Mark Cullen said Highway of Heroes has raised more than $8 million so far through donations from corporations, organizations, and individuals.

He said they’ve received donations from approximately 3,000 residents in Durham Region. Support has also come from all levels of government, Cullen adds.

“We’re now rounding the bend, and we are charging down the home stretch of our campaign,” Cullen told council. “We’re quite confident we will raise the last few million dollars we need.”

However, to continue the work they’ve already done, Cullen says they need more land.

He asked council to show support by possibly donating land, promising a valuable partnership in return.

“We would be able to provide exceptional value for every dollar you were to invest,” he said.

However, he called on the region to act quickly.

“We would recommend you get in touch with us as soon as possible… the offer will not be on the table next year,” Cullen told regional councillors.

