High winds causing safety concerns at Durham Region headquarters, public asked to avoid the area

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Members of the public are being encouraged to avoid Durham Region headquarters due to safety concerns about the main roof of the building.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. during the ongoing committee of the whole meeting, CAO Gary Cubitt announced staff had notified him with concerns about the “integrity” of the roof at 605 Rossland Road West.

“Their description was the membrane on the main roof was acting like a wave,” Cubitt told councillors.

While he assured there was no danger to anyone inside the building, the concern lies with materials falling off the top of the building.

Cubitt says Durham Regional Police have been notified, and building security are encouraging people not to leave the building until engineering staff can determining the safest point of exit.

“We are trying to secure the safety of everyone in the building,” he says.

Access blocks have also been put up to keep people from attempting to access the building.

