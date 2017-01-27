Help reduce mental health’s stigma

The region is encouraging all residents to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues by promoting good health.

According to a news release from the Region of Durham, one in five Canadians will be diagnosed with some form of mental illness at some point in their life – this means that more than 100,000 of Durham’s residents currently have a diagnosed mental illness.

According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, a majority of people with such problems won’t seek the help they need, due in part to the stigma it brings.

“We encourage all Durham Region residents to take steps to increase their mental health literacy and learn about the difference between mental health and mental illness,” states Stephanie Wilms, a public health nurse with the regional health department, in a news release.

“Understanding the differences will help you recognize when you, or the people close to you, are in need of help.”

