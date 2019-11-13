Have your say on waste services

Durham residents are invited to offer their ideas and input on how the region manages household waste.

According to a media release, the region uses a five “Rs” approach (rethink, reduce, reuse, recycle, and recover), which allows for all waste diversion methods to be utilized.

Recovery, the final method of the five “Rs,” maximizes waste diversion by using garbage to capture energy from waste.

The region is currently reviewing its waste management programs and how to best use recycling and disposal systems.

Residents are invited to complete a brief online survey, available online at durham.ca/WastesSurvey until Dec. 15.

To request a paper copy, call 1-800-667-567

