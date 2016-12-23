GM’s Canadian sales up

General Motors of Canada saw a bump in its November 2016 sales over those seen in 2015.

In total, GM’s Canadian sales were up 31 per cent versus November 2015, marking the company’s best November numbers since 2006.

According to a news release from the auto maker, part of the increase can be attributed to the Oshawa-built Cadillac XTS, which contributed to Cadillac’s three-per-cent bump, and the Chevrolet Equinox, which helped drive Chevy’s sales up by 25 per cent.

“November was an outstanding month for sales of cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles to consumers in all regions of Canada,” states John Roth, GM Canada’s vice-president of sales, service and marketing, in a news release.

For the whole year to date, GM Canada’s sales are up two per cent over 2015.

