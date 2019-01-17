GM tells province, feds Oshawa plant will close

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

For the second time in a week, General Motors reaffirmed its intentions to shut down the Oshawa assembly at the end of this year.

After meetings with Premier Doug Ford and federal innovation minister Navdeep Bains earlier this week, the company said plans remain the same.

The auto manufacturer stated there is “no viable business case” for production in Oshawa past the end of 2019 because of “rapid changes” in the car market, cancellation of products built in Oshawa and “persistent low utilization” at the plant.

GM had remained steadfast in its plans after meetings with Unifor officials in Detroit earlier this month as well.

In a media statement, Ford vowed to continue to try to convince company executives but conceded they had not changed their minds to this point.

“Despite raising this on repeated instances, I was disappointed to hear that General Motors’ position had not changed,” Ford’s statement reads.

When GM first announced its closure plans in November, Ford to media the company had communicated to him “the ship has already left the dock.”

Bains said the company was “making a mistake” giving “giving up” on Oshawa GM workers, but his government would not do the same.

General Motors indicated it told informed levels of government that it intends to continue to be a “major manufacturer” in Canada with plants in Ingersoll and St. Catharines, a and engineering, software and testing facilities in Oshawa, Markham, and Kapuskasing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

