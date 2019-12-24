Giving spirit of Rotarians heightened during holiday season

The holiday season is a time of giving.

The members of the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood do this year round, but during the month of December, they really go all out to make a difference in the lives of many local residents of Oshawa and surrounding areas.

At the end of November, the Rotary Club, founding members of the Kids’ Safety Village of Durham Region, worked with the Ajax Optimist Club, the Whitby Lions Club, CKDO’s Terry Johnston and many volunteers to bring joy to thousands of children and their families, including those from Grandview Children’s Centre, with “Holiday Spirit at the Village”.

Every year, the club makes a signficant donation to Simcoe Hall Settlement House for the distribution of Christmas hampers and an abundance of Christmas toys to those in need.

The Rotary Club also donates funds to Sharon’s Kids program, supporting the Durham Children’s Aid Society’s “Holiday Hope” program, which assists more than 50 local families. Every year, many Rotarians personally make donations to Sharon’s Kids at the annual Charity Breakfast for Sharon’s Kids held at the Tartan Tavern.

The breakfast focuses on gifts for teens who tend to get missed during the holiday season. The Rotary Club applauds Sharon Clark and the Tartan Tavern for their support and care in the community.

For more than 25 years, Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood members and their families have hosted the residents and staff of Participation House for a Christmas party at The Oshawa Golf and Curling Club.

The event includes dinner, presents, and Christmas carols (again this year, accompanied by Oshawa city councilor Derek Giberson). Even Santa Claus himself makes an appearance.

The Participation House Project is an accredited non-profit, community-based organization providing high quality, needs-specific assistance to youth and adults with physical and developmental disabilities.

Their team’s commitment to provide their patients with the most innovative individualized services. They understand that beyond providing exceptional residential support services, they promote and encourage individuals with developmental disabilities to access their communities so that they can experience personal growth in a valuable and meaningful way.

Rotary’s vision statement is so clear of people uniting and taking action to create lasting change is apparently clear, especially at this time of year.

If you would like to learn more about Rotary or become a member, check out www.rotaryoshawa-parkwood.org and contact Rotary Club President Lennis Trotter at 905-985-0963 or by email at lennis.trotter@hotmail.com., or Rotary Club Past President Linda Porritt at 905-579-7339 or by email at linda.porritt@century21.ca

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

