Giving of life

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Usually, on Tuesday evenings, members of the Ontario Regiment are busy undergoing training, but this past week, they were on a different type of mission.

A group from the regiment were at the Canadian Blood Services (CBS) office on Harmony Road in Oshawa, rolling up their sleeves and giving to the cause.

Regiment commander Lieutenant Colonel Bruce Clayton says Blood Services officials approached them last fall about the possibility of a group donation.

“We came out for the first time last November and there was only two of us, now there’s going to be about a dozen, and next time we hope to maintain that level,” Clayton says.

While donating blood is something he encourages everyone to do, Clayton acknowledged there is a “special importance” for military personnel.

“Given there’s guys and gals overseas right now, who if they get hurt in an accident or through enemy action, it’d be nice to think some of our blood would be going to help them get better.”

Clayton is hopeful their actions will inspire others to follow suit.

“The time to act is now. No one else is going to do it for you. The need is there, come down and join us in helping our fellow Canadians.”

Andra Stancu, territory manager for CBS, was extremely pleased members of the Ontario Regiment choose to support them.

“Today is a very special occasion. They have about 10 people donating, which is phenomenal because it means they could potentially save 30 lives.”

Stancu is hopeful others will follow the lead.

“I know a lot of people in Oshawa commute to work and it’s a bit different from some of the other communities in our area but to see these people come in after a long day at work and sharing their time, it’s really a phenomenal commitment they are making to their country and the patients who need [blood] every day.”

Despite the good news story, Stancu admits it has been a rough patch lately for the local CBS branch.

“It’s a pretty critical time for Canadian Blood Services because of the low donor turnout over the past couple of months. We’ve been reflecting on the region’s collections in 2017 and in Oshawa/Peterborough, we’re about 1,200 units short of our targets,” she says. “In Oshawa and Peterborough, it’s challenging to fill the clinics every day we’re open, and those daily losses of five to 10 donors definitely add up,”

While all donors are welcomed, there is a “dire need” for O-negative blood right now.

A mere four per cent of Canadians donate blood each year, something Stancu hopes to see change.

“We, as Canadians, really need to work on that,” she states. “And of course there are some issues that may prevent people from donating, even temporarily, but those guidelines are also evolving to help us reach as many donors as possible while maintaining the safest and highest standards in health care.”

To become a donor or for more information on eligibility, visit blood.ca

Stancu also encourages those interested to download the GiveBlood app, which has unique features such as appointment reminders and a tracking tool for donations.

Stancu is hopeful more organizations and businesses will consider donating as a group.

“Anyone is welcome to organize something like this as well.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

