Getting ready to Run for the Cure

Posted on September 3, 2019 by oshawaexpress in COMMUNITY, LIFESTYLES

(Photo by Chris Jones)

Mascots from Durham College, Ontario Tech University and the Oshawa Generals were joined by local politicians to kickoff the countdown to the 20th annual CIBC Run for the Cure, taking place on Oct. 6 at Lakeview Park, hosted by the Durham Canadian Cancer Society. There are two runs, a five km or a 1 km walk, and it supports the fight against breast cancer. It is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event in Canada. Since the first official run in 2000, Durham has seen 49,380 participants, who have raised a grand total of $8.2 million.

