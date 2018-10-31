Gens win two of three weekend games

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Generals played three games this weekend hoping to maintain a three-game winning streak. The Gens took on the Hamilton Bulldogs, the Kitchener Rangers, and the Kingston Frontenacs in that order.

Oct. 26 vs. Hamilton Bulldogs

The Bulldogs hit the ice hard, shutting out the Gens in the first period, with the only goal coming shorthanded from Brandon Saigeon to put the Gens down 1-0 at the end of the first period.

Saigeon scored again to start the second, putting the Gens down by two. However, that quickly changed as the Gens then unloaded three goals in the second.

Serron Noel scored his 10th of the season to start off the Gens second period, with Nando Eggenberger assisting.

Kyle MacLean would then score his fifth of the season shorthanded to tie the game at two a piece. He was assisted by Jack Studnicka.

The third goal came from Danil Antropov, his fourth of the season, with assists from Studnicka and Matt Brassard. The second period ended with the Gens up 3-2 over the Bulldogs.

The third period started with Avery Hayes of the Bulldogs tying the game 3-3. However, Nick Wong scored his third, with assists from Noel and Nico Gross to put Oshawa up.

The Gens wouldn’t relinquish the lead, with MacLean scoring once more for his fourth of the season. He received assists from Brassard and Giovanni Vallati.

MacLean was named first star of the game after scoring two goals.

Oct. 27 vs. Kitchener Rangers

Riding a four game winning streak, the Gens came back home to play against the Rangers looking add on more to the win column.

The first period had both teams trading goals, as the Rangers opened the scoring with a goal from Jonathan Yantsis.

The Gens recovered when Ty Tullio scored his second of the season. He was assisted by William Ennis and Eric Henderson, leaving the game tied 1-1 at the end of the first.

The momentum swung in favour of the Rangers in the second, as they scored two while holding the Gens at bay.

The Gens put up a fight in the third, with MacLean scoring his fifth of the season with assists from Antropov and Studnicka to bring them within one.

However, the Gens didn’t score again, leaving the final tally at 3-2 for the Rangers, snapping Oshawa’s winning streak.

MacLean and Tullio received second and third star of the game.

Oct. 28 vs. Kingston Frontenacs

The Gens were at home on Sunday playing against the Kingston Frontenacs.

The only goal of the first period came off of the stick of MacLean, who scored his sixth of the season. He was assisted by Brassard and Studnicka.

Tullio scored his third goal of the season to open the second period, giving the Gens a two goal lead. He received assists from Ennis and Eggenberger.

The Frontenacs responded however, with Ryan Cranford scoring to bring the game to 2-1 at the end of the second period.

The Gens came out of the gate strong in the third, with Noel scoring his 11th goal to give them a 3-1 lead. He was assisted by MacLean and Ian Blacker.

Studnicka would then score his sixth to add on to the lead and make it 4-1 with an assist from Vallati.

Dawson Baker would score for Kingston to bring them within two of the Gens, but Brassard score an empty netter, his third of the season, to give the Gens a 5-2 victory.

Studnicka received first star of the game after scoring once and getting an assist.

They now move on to play their rival Peterborough Petes on Nov. 1. Their next home game is Friday (Nov. 2) at 7:35 p.m. against the Owen Sound Attack.

