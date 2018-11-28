Gens win streak comes to a Stinging end

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Generals entered Sunday afternoon’s game riding a tidy five game winning streak. Over that time they had scored 24 goals, versus 12 goals allowed, so whether or not they could maintain their hotstreak entering Sunday’s game was the question on everybody’s mind.

Playing at 2 p.m. on their home ice on Sunday, the Gens and Sting both played hard in the first period. As the period drew to a close, the Gens’ Eric Henderson opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal after driving the net hard. It was his ninth of the season.

The Sting responded quickly however, with Hugo Leufvenius scoring to tie the game at 1-1 at the end of the first.

The Gens allowed 19 shots in the first period, versus their own 13.

After the break, it only took Serron Noel 2:46 to score his 16th of the season off of a pass from Mitchell Brewer in front of the net. However, the Sting responded with another goal from Leufvensis to tie the game once again.

During the second, with the game tied at 2-2, Tyler Tullio took an open ice hit that left him on the ice with what head coach Greg Walters told The Oshawa Express was a lower body injury.

After the hit on Tullio, Danil Antropov quickly came to his defense, which Walters said was one of the few positives to happen that night. However, the ensuing fight resulted in Antropov also getting two minutes for instigating, which in turn resulted in the third and final goal from the Sting’s Adam Ruzicka.

The second period finished with the Sting up 3-2, and the Gens had allowed 42 goals against their 20 through two.

The third period was uneventful, as both teams traded chances, taking 10 shots each in the period. The final score was 3-2 in favour of the Sting after the Generals allowed 52 shots against their 30.

After the game, Gens captain Jack Studnicka said the team is feeling good right now despite the loss.

Studnicka also noted that the team could have “Put more pucks to the paint. I think you could see that the shots were really lopsided and Keyser kept us in there all game. I think that if we could do it over again, we’d test their goalie a little bit more.”

Despite being saddled with the loss, Gens goalie Kyle Keyser was named the first star of the game after stopping 49 of 52 shots.

In earlier action, the Gens came home to play the Bulldogs in an attempt to extend a four-game winning streak.

The game started off quick for the Gens, who, after allowing a goal from Navrin Mutter, unloaded on the Bulldogs’ net. Five minutes into the first, Allan McShane flipped the puck over the sprawling Bulldogs’ goaltender for his seventh of the year.

McShane was followed by Brewer, who scored his second of the year from the point, giving the Gens a 2-1 lead to end the first period. Brewer received assists from Cole Resnick and Nico Gross.

The Gens weren’t done there, as Nando Eggenberger scored his 12th of the year from in front of the net to start the second, receiving assists from Noel and Dylan Robinson.

After going on the powerplay, the Gens broke through for another, as Gross fired a rocket from the point that gave the Gens a 4-1 lead, and also gave them four unanswered goals at the end of the second.

Going into the third, the Bulldogs finally broke through again with a goal from Matthew Strome, bringing them within two.

However, that would be all the Bulldogs could muster as Noel would score his 15th, quickly followed by Antropov, who scored his sixth, to give the Gens a 6-2 victory over the Bulldogs, bringing their winning streak to five games.

Despite being outshot 38-32, two Gens were made stars of the game, with Gross getting the first star after getting a goal and an assist, and Keyser getting second star after stopping 36 of 38 shots.

In a game on Nov. 21, the Gens took on the first place 67’s hoping to put a dent in the standings and expand upon their three game winning streak.

It was a low scoring game, as the only goal scored in the first period came from the 67’s Sasha Chmelevski early on.

However, the Gens recovered quickly, holding the 67’s scoreless for the remainder of the game.

In the third period, the Gens finally broke through as Studnicka scored his ninth on the season, with assists from Tullio and Brewer. The third period would end with the score tied 1-1, forcing overtime.

Keyser stood tall as he stopped all five shots from the 67’s in OT, in turn forcing a shootout. Kyle MacLean and Studnicka took the shots for the Gens, both scoring to give them the 2-1 shootout victory over the first place 67’s.

Keyser was named the first star of the game as he stopped 35 of 36 shots.

Overall, the Gens have now moved up to third place in the OHL’s Eastern Conference, and are second behind the 67’s in the East Division.

Their next game is on Friday, Nov. 30 in Guelph against the Storm at 7:30 p.m., with their next home game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

