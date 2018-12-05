Gens trade for offensive reinforcement

The Oshawa Generals have acquired left wing Anthony Salinitri from the Sarnia Sting in exchange for draft selections.

In exchange, the Generals traded two second round selections, and one fourth round selection to the Sting.

“We’re excited to get a player of the caliber of Anthony on our team” says Vice President and General Manager Roger Hunt. “He was drafted by the Flyers but is currently an unrestricted free agent working towards the opportunity for a contract. He knows the importance of being a good teammate and he’ll get the opportunity to showcase his talents here. We are happy to get him into the Gens lineup.”

The over-age forward is in his fifth year in the Ontario Hockey League, suiting up for 270 games. Over that time he has amassed a total of 94 goals, 99 assists for 193 points over his career.

Salinitri has played in 25 games for Sarnia so far this season, scoring 14 goals, 14 assists for 28 points this season.

