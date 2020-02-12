Gens split weekend games

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Generals were playing the Flint Firebirds at the wrong time as the American club swooped into town on a nine-game winning streak.

The team with the second most goals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) were firing on all cylinders in the first, outshooting Oshawa 21-5, and taking an early two-goal lead heading into the second period.

Flint would add two more in the second, making it a 4-0 game heading into the final frame.

It didn’t take long for the Gens to break through in the third, as Brett Neumann was on the receiving end of a pass from behind the net, which he in turn fired past goaltender Anthony Popovich to end the shutout.

Then, halfway through the period, as the Gens were down a man, Philip Tomasino broke through the defense, and, after having the puck slapped away by a diving Popovich, fired a shot from along the boards to cut the lead down to two.

Tomasino was again in the middle of things with about two minutes left, as the forward fired a shot through a sea of defenders and found a hole to bring the score to within one.

However, it was for naught, as Flint would add one more on the empty net, making the final score 5-3.

Tomasino took home the second star of the game after scoring two goals and an assist, while the Gens were outshot 40-26.

In earlier action, Oshawa took on the Sudbury Wolves at home.

The Generals hit the ice hard as they opened the scoring with a goal from Nico Gross, who took a cross-ice pass from Ty Tullio and rifled it home.

While it only took the Wolves 10 seconds to tie the game, Tullio was once again in on the action as he tapped a rebound past goaltender Mitchell Weeks.

As the Gens went into the second with a 2-1 lead, they weren’t ready to let up, as Neumann took his time before firing a shot past Weeks to double the lead.

Captain Kyle MacLean then found himself in a two-on-one, firing a shot past Weeks, forcing the goaltender out of the game.

The Wolves would then add another, making the score 4-2 heading into the third.

With the game in the final five minutes, Jacob Winterton finished off the three-on-one with a wrist shot, making the final score 5-2 in favour of the Gens.

All three stars of the game went to Generals, as MacLean (one goal, one assist), goaltender Jordan Kooy (stopping 39 of 41 shots), and Tullio (one goal, one assist) took home the honours.

The Gens were also outshot 41-28 while going scoreless on three power play tries.

Oshawa hits the ice again tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 12) against the Kingston Frontenacs at 7:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

