Nico Gross

Birthday: 2000-1-26; Height: 6.01; Hometown: Pontresina, Switzerland; Weight: 183

Jersey# 66; Position: D; Shoots: L

Selected by the Generals 24th overall in the OHL Import Draft prior to the 2017 season, Gross has quickly familiarized himself with the North American style of play.

This Swiss defenseman currently has two points through the first game of the season, scoring his first OHL goal against Sudbury.

Gross is eligible for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

