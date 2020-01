Position: C

Shoots: L

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 180

Birthdate: 1999-04-29

Hometown: Tequesta, FL

In his first full season as captain of the Oshawa Generals, Kyle MacLean was a little late to the party. After missing the first few games while working out in the NHL, MacLean has played to just over a point per game with 29 points in 28 games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print