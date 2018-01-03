Gens profile: Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson, #19, LW

Birthdate: 1998-04-23; Hometown: Kingsville, Ontario; Height: 6.02; Weight: 189; Shoots: L

Now in his third season with the Generals, Henderson was acquired during the 2015/16 season via a trade from the London Knights. Henderson will look to have a strong second half to match his 2016/17 season when he produced 22 goals and 52 points. He ended 2017 on a strong note, putting up a goal and an assist in the Generals 4-2 victory over the Erie Otters on Dec. 28.

