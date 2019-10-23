Gens hit first snag of the season

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

After starting off the season with a nine game win streak, the Gens have hit their first roadblock this season, dropping both games this weekend.

Taking on their rival Peterborough Petes at home, the Gens were hoping to get back to their winning ways after their first loss of the season on Friday.

Coming out of the gate flat, the Gens were outshot 14-6 in the first period and only got off seven shots in the second, despite multiple opportunities on the powerplay.

After allowing two goals in the first two periods, the Gens took control of the puck in the third, already down 2-0.

However, while on their sixth and final powerplay of the game, the Gens were finally able to sneak one past goaltender Hunter Jones when Oliver Suni took a cross-ice pass from Brett Neumann and delivered the Gens first and only goal of the game.

Despite a number of strong chances through the rest of the period, in which Oshawa outshot the Petes 16-9, the final score was 2-1 in Peterborough’s favour.

Shot totals were close as the Gens were outshot by the Petes 30-29, and the penalty kill was a perfect 6-for-6.

The Gens also grabbed two of the stars of the game, despite taking home the loss.

Suni and Ty Tullio were the first and third stars respectively. Suni scored Oshawa’s lone goal, and Tullio had an assist.

In earlier action, the Gens were on the road in Sarnia taking on the Sting.

Offense was not in short supply during this game, as the Gens and Sting combined for 14 goals.

The first period saw Oshawa allow two goals, one of which went under review before it was allowed, before Dawson McKinney picked up a rebound from Ryan Gagnier and flicked it past Sting goalie Ethan Langevin.

Only a couple of minutes later, Neumann took a hold of the puck and found himself with a goal after pushing it past Langevin and falling to his knees.

With the game tied, the Sting found the back of the net once again before Neumann added another for his second of the game to tie it back up.

Sarnia added one more before the period came to a close, making it 4-3 heading into the second.

Tullio opened the scoring in the second when he took a pass from Brett Harrison and scored his seventh of the season.

However, Sarnia would add two more to make it 6-4 heading into the third, and another three to start the third before Neumann took a cross-ice pass from Allan McShane to complete the hat trick, making the final score 9-5.

Despite the loss, the Gens outshot the Sting 46-25, and went 1-for-6 on the powerplay. No player from Oshawa was named a star of the game despite the hat trick from Neumann.

The Gens now hit the road for two games before returning home on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6:05 p.m. against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

