Gens defense runs cold over weekend

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Gens went into this past weekend hoping to maintain the momentum of their New Years Day win, but that was not the case.

To cap off their weekend, the Gens took on the first place Ottawa 67’s on the road.

The Gens fell behind quickly to start off the game, allowing a goal from the 67’s Noel Hoefenmayer in only 17 seconds of play.

It quickly went from bad to worse, as the Gens allowed another goal just past the halfway point of the period, this time from Austen Keating.

However, the Gens weren’t going to just take it lying down, as Allan McShane tipped one past 67’s goaltender Cedrick Andree to bring them to within one.

However, Ottawa’s Graeme Clark would add one more in the first to make it 3-1 to end the period.

The Gens came out firing on all cylinders in the second, as newly acquired Brett Neumann tapped one in off of a pass from behind the net, his first as a General and his 26th on the season, to once again bring Oshawa within one.

McShane wasn’t done either, as he wristed one in from in front of the net to tie the game. It was his 17th goal of the season.

However, the tie would not last long as Jack Quinn scored a shorthanded goal for Ottawa to retake the lead. He would then score once more before Keating added another to end the second with a 6-3 lead.

With five minutes remaining in the third period, Ottawa broke through once again as Tye Felhaber scored.

The Gens would add one more in the dying seconds of the game on Danil Antropov’s 11th of the season,

The final score of the game was 7-4 in favour of Ottawa, and no Gens were named stars of the game.

Both teams took 33 shots apiece, but the Gens allowed three goals in five powerplay opportunities for the 67’s.

In earlier action, the Gens took on the North Bay Battalion on the road.

The first period didn’t fare well for the Gens, as North Bay’s Brandon Coe was able to sneak one past the Gens’ Aidan Hughes for the only goal of the period, making 1-0 in favour of the Battalion.

To begin the second, Anthony Salinitri took his time and sniped his 26th past North Bay’s Christian Propp after taking a slick pass from McShane to tie the game.

However, the tie was short lived as Mitchell Russell would score for the Battalion, soon followed by Brad Chenier, making it 3-1 at the end of the second.

During the third, the Gens needed to score one more in order to have a shot, and Matt Brassard gave them their chance with a bullet from the point to make it 3-2.

However, after the Gens pulled Hughes from the net to get the extra attacker, Chenier was able to put in one more and secure the Battalions 4-2 win.

No Gens were named stars of the game, but they did outshoot their opponent 40-28, while also going 2-for-3 on the powerplay.

The Gens then took on the Mississauga Steelheads at home on Friday, hoping to get back to their winning ways.

The Gens came out of the gate strong as exactly one minute into the game, Salinitri who buried a goal after a backdoor pass from McShane to take an early lead.

Five minutes later, McShane was in alone and buried a goal on the backhand to give the Gens a 2-0 lead.

Not wanting to fall too far behind, Mississauga’s James Hardie cut the Gens lead in half.

That didn’t last long however, as Serron Noel put in a one-timer off of a pass from Salinitri to make it 3-1.

The Gens didn’t let up there either, as they added one more off the stick of Brassard, who ripped a shot from the point to give the Gens a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period.

Someone must have said something in the Steelheads locker room, as they came out of the gate firing on all cylinders during the second period.

Richard Whittaker scored a shorthanded goal to cut the Gens lead in half, and Cole Schwindt brought them to within one, making it 4-3 in Oshawa’s favour at the end of the second.

The Gens weren’t going to let their lead simply disappear however, as Cole Resnick snapped a shot that snuck past Missassauga goaltender Jacob Ingham to begin the third.

The Steelheads responded exactly 10 minutes later with a goal from Cole Carter, to once again cut the lead down to one.

However, Giovanni Vallati tipped one in from in front of the net to give the Gens a 6-4 lead.

Salinitri also scored an empty net goal, his 28th of the season, to make the final score 7-4 in favour of the Gens.

McShane was named the first star of the game for the Gens after scoring one goal with two assists, Salinitri was the second star of the game after getting two goals and two assists, and Noel was the third star with a goal and three assists.

The Gens outshot their opponents 36-31, and went 0-for-6 on the powerplay, but were successful on all seven penalty kills.

After going 2-2 since the New Year began, the Gens return to action on Thursday, Jan. 10 in Peterborough, followed by a game on Saturday in Barrie, while they cap off the weekend at home with a game against the Erie Otters on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 6:05 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

