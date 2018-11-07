Gens come back from a tough weekend

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Oshawa Generals came into the weekend having just won handily in their last game against the Kingston Frontenacs. However, they were met with stiff competition as they came up against the Peterborough Petes, Owen Sound Attack and the Barrie Colts. They lost two of those three games, bringing their record to 9-6-2.

Nov. 1 @ Peterborough Petes

The Gens began their game strong against the Petes on Thursday as Oshawa native Kyle Bollers scored his first goal of the season with an assist from Nick Wong.

As that was the only goal of the first, the period ended with the Gens up 1-0.

Only one goal was scored in the second period, as the Petes were quick to strike only 30 seconds into the period. Christopher Paquette scored the lone goal of the period for the Petes. The game was tied 1-1 after two.

The third period was slow moving as neither team scored a goal for the first 15 minutes of the period. However, that changed when Nick Isaacson scored for the Petes, giving them a one-goal lead.

The Gens were quick to strike back after as Nando Eggenberger scored his fifth of the season. He was assisted by William Ennis and Eric Henderson.

At the end of the third, the game was still tied 2-2, so overtime was needed to find a winner.

However, the Gens were not able to muster another goal as Pavel Gogolev was quick to score the game-winner for the Petes only 38 seconds into overtime.

The final score of the game was 3-2 in favour of the Petes.

Generals goalie, Kyle Keyser was named the second star of the game as he stopped 48 of 51 shots.

Nov. 2 vs. Owen Sound Attack

Coming off of the loss to the Petes, the Gens were hoping to recover and take a quick victory from the Owen Sound Attack.

To begin the game, the first period had one goal, and that came from Eggenberger, his sixth of the season. He was assisted by Kyle MacLean and Henderson. His goal gave the Gens a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period.

However, no lead is safe as Aidan Dudas scored on the powerplay for the Attack to open the second period.

Dudas’ goal was then followed by a goal from Kevin Hancock, giving the Attack the lead at 2-1.

The Gens did manage to muster one goal in the second, as Ennis scored his first of the season. He received assists from Mitchell Brewer and Cole Resnick.

The second period ended with the game tied 2-2.

The third began with a quick goal from Generals captain Jack Studnicka. He scored his seventh of the season to give the Gens the lead. He was assisted by Danil Antropov.

The Attack recovered quickly however, with Dudas scoring his second goal of the game to tie it at three a piece.

Ian Blacker then scored his first of the season to give the Gens a 4-3 lead. He was assisted by Studnicka and Serron Noel.

However, the Gens would not score again and the Attack would score three more goals to take a 6-4 victory.

Both teams had 28 shots, and Studnicka and Blacker were named the second and third stars of the game respectively.

Nov. 4 vs. Barrie Colts

Fed up with losing, the Generals came to play on Sunday against the Barrie Colts, carving out three goals in the first period to go along with 16 shots against the Colts four.

The first goal of the period came from Antropov, his fifth of the season. He was assisted by Giovanni Vallati and Noel, and was only 21 seconds into the game.

The second goal came from Vallati, who just had an assist on Antropov’s goal, and was on the powerplay. Vallati received assists from Noel and Matt Brassard.

Eggenberger scored the third and final goal of the period, his seventh of the season, with assists from Nico Gross and Wong. The first period ended with a 3-0 lead in favour of the Gens.

The Gens didn’t look back, scoring one more goal in the second, Henderson’s eighth of the season. MacLean and Brewer assisted. They finished the game with four goals and shutout the Colts.

The Gens outshot the Colts 37 to 34, and Keyser received first star of the game, followed by Vallati and Eggenberger.

After finishing their weekend with a strong victory over the Colts, the Gens now move on to face the Ottawa 67’s at home on Nov. 9 at 7:35 p.m., followed by two games on the road against Kingston and Windsor.

